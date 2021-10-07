The 2021 Fall Homecoming Queen at Seeger Memorial Jr./Sr. High School was crowned during halftime of last Friday’s game against Sheridan, according to information provided.
The Seeger Student Government Association announced that the winner is Leah Kirkpatrick.
The 2021 Seeger Memorial Jr./Sr. High School Fall Homecoming Court was also named. They include Tyler Harris (Freshman class representative), Conner Heidenreich (Sophomore class representative), James Wolber (Junior class representative), Andrew Holland (Senior class representative), Shawn Grady (Senior class representative), Gabriel Coffman (Senior class representative), and Colin Ford (Senior class representative).
Also included are Sarah Orahood (Freshman class representative), Madeline Hays (Sophomore class representative), Mary Greene (Junior class representative), Leah Kirkpatrick (Homecoming Queen), Kinley Elmore (Senior Queen candidate), Lauren McBride (Senior Queen candidate), and Jennifer Romero (Senior Queen candidate).