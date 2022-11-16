“The last couple of years, Americans have been burdened with increases in their grocery bills, so extra cash in your wallet is a little gravy on top,” Attorney General Rokita said in a press release. “My office is committed to serving the people and protecting their individual liberty. Getting unclaimed property back in the hands of Hoosiers is a top priority.”
Thanksgiving is perhaps one of the most widely celebrated holidays of the year, so let’s give ‘em pumpkin’ to talk about this season. In 2021, Attorney General Rokita’s office returned over $48 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. This year alone, the Office has returned over $50 million.
This holiday combines some of our favorite things – no work, no school, the company of good family and friends, and of course, tons of great food. But while you’re sitting around the table, it’s also a good time to ask loved ones about assets.
Here’s how to make sure your property doesn’t go unclaimed:
Keep a record of all bank accounts.
Record all stock certificates and be sure to cash all dividends received.
Record all utility deposits, including telephone, cable, and electricity deposits.
Cash all checks promptly.
Update your address with all businesses when you move.
Talk to loved ones about any safe deposit boxes you own.
Once unclaimed property is in its custody, the Unclaimed Property Division at Attorney General Rokita’s office conducts outreach efforts to locate the rightful owners or heirs.
Individuals and/or businesses have 25 years to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division.
Over $700 million remains to be claimed, so it’s time to put away the leftovers and find something else to be thankful for at IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to search your name, family, or business.