“The last couple of years, Americans have been burdened with increases in their grocery bills, so extra cash in your wallet is a little gravy on top,” Attorney General Rokita said in a press release. “My office is committed to serving the people and protecting their individual liberty. Getting unclaimed property back in the hands of Hoosiers is a top priority.”

Thanksgiving is perhaps one of the most widely celebrated holidays of the year, so let’s give ‘em pumpkin’ to talk about this season. In 2021, Attorney General Rokita’s office returned over $48 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. This year alone, the Office has returned over $50 million.

