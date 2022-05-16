Benton Central hosted their 30th Sportsmanship Recognition Ceremony on Sunday, May 15 at 3:00pm. The Sportsmanship Award was started by former Benton Central Athletic Director, Richard Atha. Mr. Atha felt it was important to recognize good sportsmanship in Athletic events.

Each of Benton Central’s 20 boys’ and girls’ varsity sports chose an athlete from an opposing team they thought had demonstrated good sportsmanship. These student-athletes and their parents were honored at this ceremony.

Sportsmanship award recipients:

Boys Tennis: Zach Melville from LCC

Girls Golf: Maddie Ross from Harrison

Football: Kyle Haessly from Hanover Central

Girls Soccer: Olivia Hack from LCC

Volleyball: Caley Mowrey from Milford IL

Boys Soccer: Eli Pendley from Faith Christian

Boys Cross Country: Elijah McCartney from North Montgomery

Girls Cross Country: Faith Allen from Southmont

Boys Basketball: Tate Drone from Rensselaer

Girls Basketball: Camryn Runner from Hamilton Heights

Wrestling: Waylon Frazee from Fountain Central

Boys Swimming: Nathan Cox from Hamilton Heights

Girls Swimming: Mya Thompson from Twin Lakes

Cheerleaders: Joey Salts from Seeger

Boys Golf: Brant Blocher from Carroll

Softball: Emma Weida from West Lafayette

Boys Track: Colin Seymour from Twin Lakes

Girls Track: Stella Roth from Twin Lakes

Girls Tennis: Allison Guard from North Montgomery

Baseball: Kenseth Johns from Rensselaer

The Recognition Ceremony speaker was Greg Rakestraw. He is the Preseason TV voice of the Indianapolis Colts, the voice of the Indy Eleven soccer teams, and part of the IHSAA Champions Network. For the last four years he has been Vice president of the ISC Sports network.

