Benton Central hosted their 30th Sportsmanship Recognition Ceremony on Sunday, May 15 at 3:00pm. The Sportsmanship Award was started by former Benton Central Athletic Director, Richard Atha. Mr. Atha felt it was important to recognize good sportsmanship in Athletic events.
Each of Benton Central’s 20 boys’ and girls’ varsity sports chose an athlete from an opposing team they thought had demonstrated good sportsmanship. These student-athletes and their parents were honored at this ceremony.
Sportsmanship award recipients:
Boys Tennis: Zach Melville from LCC
Girls Golf: Maddie Ross from Harrison
Football: Kyle Haessly from Hanover Central
Girls Soccer: Olivia Hack from LCC
Volleyball: Caley Mowrey from Milford IL
Boys Soccer: Eli Pendley from Faith Christian
Boys Cross Country: Elijah McCartney from North Montgomery
Girls Cross Country: Faith Allen from Southmont
Boys Basketball: Tate Drone from Rensselaer
Girls Basketball: Camryn Runner from Hamilton Heights
Wrestling: Waylon Frazee from Fountain Central
Boys Swimming: Nathan Cox from Hamilton Heights
Girls Swimming: Mya Thompson from Twin Lakes
Cheerleaders: Joey Salts from Seeger
Boys Golf: Brant Blocher from Carroll
Softball: Emma Weida from West Lafayette
Boys Track: Colin Seymour from Twin Lakes
Girls Track: Stella Roth from Twin Lakes
Girls Tennis: Allison Guard from North Montgomery
Baseball: Kenseth Johns from Rensselaer
The Recognition Ceremony speaker was Greg Rakestraw. He is the Preseason TV voice of the Indianapolis Colts, the voice of the Indy Eleven soccer teams, and part of the IHSAA Champions Network. For the last four years he has been Vice president of the ISC Sports network.