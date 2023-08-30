STATEHOUSE (Aug. 30, 2023) – State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) is seeking interns to join her at the Statehouse during the 2024 legislative session.
She said House interns will be paid $900 bi-weekly as they work in downtown Indianapolis during session, which starts in January and concludes mid-March, according to Negele’s press release.
“Statehouse internships allow students to explore career opportunities and develop talents that can help them in the future,” Negele said. “These positions provide ways to dive into several different industries and career paths while learning and developing professionally.”
Negele said internships are open to college students and recent graduates of all majors. The paid, spring-semester intern positions are full time, Monday through Friday, and include free parking, career and professional development assistance, enrollment access to an Indiana government class, and opportunities to earn academic credits through the student’s college or university. Interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
Negele said students can apply for internships in a variety of departments related to their field of study, including legislative operations, policy, and communications and media relations.
Applications are available online at indianahouserepublicans.com/internship and are due by Oct. 31.