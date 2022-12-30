Montgomery County – Just before 10:30 a.m. Dec. 28 Trooper Alaina Thomen was patrolling Interstate 74. According to Indiana State Police reports, Trooper Thomen stopped a 2017 Ford F-150 on the eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 74 to State Road 25 for traveling in excess of 100 mph. The driver of the F-150 was later identified as Keshawn Cotton, 18, from Danville, IL. As Trooper Thomen approached the F-150, Cotton fled at a high rate of speed. Trooper Thomen pursued the F-150 southbound on State Road 25 before losing sight of it near Union Street in Waynetown.
Shortly after losing sight of the F-150, dispatch received a phone call that a vehicle matching the description of the F-150 was at the intersection of Union Street and Centerville Road in Waynetown. Officers quickly converged in the area and located the F-150, which was crashed into a tree and abandoned. Officers on the scene set up a perimeter and later located Cotton. Cotton was safely taken into custody and transported to Montgomery County Jail.