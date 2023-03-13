WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue University engineers are making one of the most-used power sources safer and more efficient, according to information from Purdue News Service.
High-voltage, solid-state lithium-ion batteries are the go-to power source for high-end technologies like electric and hybrid vehicles, wearable devices, pacemakers, radio-frequency identification systems and more. One of their most dramatic drawbacks is that they often explode when damaged.
A team led by Vilas Pol, a Purdue professor in the Davidson School of Chemical Engineering, has developed a new composite material that is safer to use in those batteries than traditional solid polymer electrolyte, or SPE, technologies.
Pol’s new, patent-pending composite material improves upon traditional SPE materials in several ways:
It has a wide voltage window of around 4.8 volts.
- It has an optimized ionic conductivity of around 2.410%5E4 microsiemens.
It shows excellent thermal stability up to around 330 degrees Celsius.
It exhibits stability to cell damage, leading to a huge increase in safety.
Pol said traditional SPE materials have other drawbacks.
“They have poor thermal stability, which can cause battery thermal runaway and lead to catastrophic firing,” Pol said. “Their ionic conductivity is limited to low temperatures, which can reduce energy efficiency and lifetime. And low-energy-density batteries can cause quick energy depletion and short operating times of devices, considering the limited space for a battery in electronics or electric vehicles.
“We have further developed advanced electrolytes with fire-retardant molecules as a quasi-solid-state battery, enhancing the lithium-ion battery safety.”
Pol and his team have continued their research to make the material even safer via electrolyte composite optimization, battery overcharging, and nail penetration and thermal abuse testing.
Pol’s research has been published in the November 2020 and July 2021 issues of the peer-reviewed Chemical Engineering Journal. He disclosed the innovation to the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization, which has applied for a patent on the intellectual property. Industry partners seeking to further develop this innovation should contact William Buchanan, wdbuchanan@prf.org, about reference numbers 2020-POL-68955 and 2023-POL-69972.
Pol’s work on the new composite material has been funded by the Office of Naval Research and Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization’s Trask Innovation Fund.
