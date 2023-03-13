bAttery

A battery cell made from a new composite material developed at Purdue University undergoes testing to determine its stability when bent, cut and punched. Vilas Pol, a Purdue professor of chemical engineering, developed the material, which is safer to use in high-voltage, solid-state, lithium-ion batteries than traditional solid polymer electrolyte technologies. (Purdue University photo/Sensen Zhang)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue University engineers are making one of the most-used power sources safer and more efficient, according to information from Purdue News Service.

High-voltage, solid-state lithium-ion batteries are the go-to power source for high-end technologies like electric and hybrid vehicles, wearable devices, pacemakers, radio-frequency identification systems and more. One of their most dramatic drawbacks is that they often explode when damaged.

