The community is invited to a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Southeast Fountain Elementary School.
The open house celebration will be from 1-4 p.m. April 24 at the school. There will be tours of the school, a performance by the Mustang Singers and time to meet current and former staff.
Fifth grade teacher Brenda Peck said there will be a video that will show the school and its teachers and students through the years. A time capsule will be buried and refreshments will also be served.
“We have a lot of staff who are returning,” she said, noting that they will be stationed in their old rooms.
Through the years the building has seen some changes.
“I came in the fall of 1982. In that length of time we did not have any walls. It was an open concept school. At that time it was something new and progressive,” she said, noting that the building was an open concept when it first opened. “We did not teach as probably an open concept school. We were pretty traditional.”
About 18 years ago, she said, the decision was made to add the walls, which is how it is today.
“Besides that they have added on a gymnasium, which can house all of our student body, which is wonderful,” she said.
“When I first came we played outside on the front playground out in the parking lot. Now we have a beautiful back yard where we can play and have all kinds of activities, so outside recess has certainly changed through the years.”
Peck said the school is important to the community. “It’s the foundation. We hope the community will come out and see the school. It’s probably been a long time since they’ve been in the building to see the changes that have occurred since they were once in elementary school. If they don’t have any children in the building they have not been in here so they haven’t seen what we have to offer.”
Southeast Fountain Elementary School houses K-6. Currently there are 538 students.
The Richland Township Green Devils, Hillsboro Wildcats, Wallace Peppers, Kingman Aces and Veedersburg Red Devils all became the Southeast Fountain Mustangs 50 years ago. Peck is creating a bulletin board for each of the schools for the celebration. She has found all 50 yearbooks which will be featured in the video.
She said that through the years she has learned that students really haven’t changed. “They still want to learn for the most part. I still enjoy what I do,” she smiled. “Students are faced with lots of challenges and that really hasn’t changed through the years. The way they learn may have changed but not the process.”
The April 24 event will be fun and Peck said they are hoping for a good turnout.
“I just want them to come and enjoy the day with us and share memories.”