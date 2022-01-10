The Natural Resources Commission’s Division of Hearings has scheduled a virtual public hearing to accept public comments on proposed rule changes governing fishing tournament licenses/permits, trapping wild animals, and registering to be an organ donor through the DNR’s license system. More information about the proposed changes is at wildlife.IN.gov/rule-regulation-changes/
The virtual public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 20, 2022, using WebEx.
Individuals may join the public hearing in two ways:
To join by phone using only audio, please dial 1-240-454-0887, when prompted enter access code 23034329797##.
To join using video, use this website address, meeting number and password: https://indiana.webex.com/indiana/j.php?MTID=m4d8c87a1e19a26bd69e8b3e90e563097Meeting number (access code): 2303 432 9797, Meeting password: 5RPf753W4Zp
Those who have never used WebEx should begin the process at least 10 minutes early because they will be prompted to download WebEx before joining the meeting. For technical assistance, contact Scott Allen at 317-232-4699 or sallen@nrc.IN.gov.
Public comments must be submitted to the NRC no later than Jan. 21, 2022, via www.IN.gov/nrc/rules/rulemaking-docket. Click on “Comment on this Rule” next to the “Fish & Wildlife and Law Enforcement Miscellaneous Rule Amendments.”
Comments can also be mailed to:
Natural Resources Commission
Indiana Government Center North
100 North Senate Ave., Room N103
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The NRC will review the public comments before voting on final adoption of the changes in March. Rule changes that are given final adoption by the NRC must still be approved by the Attorney General’s office and Governor’s office and filed with the Indiana Register before taking effect.