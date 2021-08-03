The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife wants to hear residents’ ideas on fishing, hunting, trapping, and other fish and wildlife-related regulations in Indiana, including special permits regarding those topics, according to a news release.
Through Sept. 15, people can use an online form to contribute ideas and provide input on issues the DNR has identified for consideration.
The form is at: on.IN.gov/gotinput
The form – ‘Got INput?” – not only allows you to comment on ideas from the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife, but also allows you to propose your own ideas on any fish and wildlife regulation topic.
Got INput users must register with a username and a password.
Input and ideas can also be mailed to:
Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife
Attn: Got INput
402 W. Washington St., Room W273
Indianapolis, IN 46204
After Sept. 16, DNR staff will evaluate all comments and determine which ideas to forward for consideration by the Natural Resources Commission.
