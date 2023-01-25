1

Three state offices are specifically named in the state constitution: Secretary of State, State Auditor and State Treasurer. But State Auditor Klutz, center, argues her office's title doesn't accurately reflect her duties. (Indiana Republican Party photo)

Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz wants Hoosiers to know: regardless of her title, she isn’t really auditing anything.

“I always like to be on the same page with anybody in the room and I feel like I spend a lot of time explaining that I don’t audit governments, I don’t audit tax returns, I won’t audit your township,” Klutz said. “I think it’s confusing for the public.”

