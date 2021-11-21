Those who have ever considered running for a local government office are invited to join Purdue Extension, the Warren County Clerk’s office and representatives of the Democrat and Republican parties to learn more about the process for running for local office, requirements and positions up for election in 2022. This program is conducted in collaboration with the county clerk, local political parties and elected officials to create a community of local political knowledge and participation, according to information provided.
It will be from 6-8 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 7, at the County Learning Center 28 E 2nd Street in Williamsport.
Register by calling the Warren County Extension office at 765-762-3231.
There is no cost for this workshop. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, prior to the meeting, contact Jon Charlesworth at 765-762-3231 or email at charles6@purdue.edu.