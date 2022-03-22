Fountain County

The Fountain County Primary Election will be May 3.

The polls open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., prevailing local time.

In person absentee or early voting will be at the Fountain County Courthouse on the ground flood from Monday through Friday beginning April 5 from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m. and ending at noon May 2. It will also be for two Saturdays before election day from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 23 and April 30 and at the Attica City Building for two Saturdays before election day from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 23 and April 30.

The candidates on the ballot will include:

Democratic Party

Thomas M. McDermott, Jr., Hammond, for U.S. Senator from Indiana

Roger D. Day, Avon, for U.S. Representative, Fourth District

Howard J. Pollchik, Crawfordsville, for U.S. Representative, Fourth District

Adnan H. Dhahir, Shoals, for U.S. Representative, Eighth District

Ray McCormick, Vincennes, for U.S. Representative, Eighth District

Peter F.H. Priest II, Terre Haute, for U.S. Representative, Eighth District

David A. Sanders, West Lafayette, State Senator, District 23

Mark Bertolino, Kingman, Fountain County Council, District 1

Leslie Patton, Kingman, Fulton Township Trustee

Jill Miller, Kingman, Jackson Township Trustee

Saundra Olds, Veedersburg, VanBuren Township Trustee

Vickie S. Drollinger, Covington, Wabash Township Trustee

Ralph Wolf, Attica, Davis Township Board member

Sherri VanHook, Hillsboro, Jackson Township Board member

Tom Frey, Covington, Troy Township Board member

Judy Booe, Veedersburg, VanBuren Township Board member

Daniel R. Moore, Veedersburg, VanBuren Township Board member

Carrie Leach, Attica, Fountain County Democratic Convention delegate

Crystal Sue Young Mitchell, Covington, Fountain County Democratic Convention delegate

Edward Moyer Jr, Hillsboro, Fountain County Democratic Convention delegate

Dennis Reiss, Attica, Fountain County Democratic Convention delegate

Dianne Reiss, Attica, Fountain County Democratic Convention delegate

Republican Party

Todd Young, Greenwood, U.S. Senator from Indiana

Jim Baird, Greencastle, U.S. Representative, Fourth District

Larry D. Buschon, Newburgh, U.S. Representative, Eighth District

Christian Beaver, West Lafayette, State Senator, District 23

Paula K. Copenhaver, Covington, State Senator, District 23

Spencer R. Deery, West Lafayette, State Senator, District 23

Bill Webster, Rockville, State Senator, District 23

Sharon Negele, Attica, State Representative, District 013

Alan Morrison, Brazil, State Representative, District 042

Stephanie S. Campbell, Veedersburg, Judge of the Fountain Circuit Court, 61st Judicial Circuit

Daniel L. Askren, Attica, Prosecuting Attorney of Fountain County, 61st Judicial Circuit

Tiffany Adele Grubb, Covington, Fountain County Circuit Court Clerk

Patricia M. (Patty) Smith, Covington, Fountain County Circuit Court Clerk

Nicole M. (Nikki) Allen, Covington, Fountain County Recorder

Robert (Bobby) Bass, Newtown, Fountain County Sheriff

Terry R. Holt, Crawfordsville, Fountain County Sheriff

Melissa M. Griffin, Veedersburg, Fountain County Assessor

Timothy A. Shumaker, Veedersburg, Fountain County Commissioner, District 3

Jeffrey L. Fishero, Hillsboro, Fountain County Council, District 1

Bill Glover, Covington, Fountain County Council, District 2

Dale A. White, Covington, Fountain County Council, District 2

Denise A. Crowder, Attica, Fountain County Council, District 3

Kyle L. Knosp, Attica, Fountain County Council, District 4

James S. McKee, Attica, Fountain County Council, District 4

Tiffany N . Bowling, Veedersburg, Cain Township Trustee

Nancy Taylor, Attica, Davis Township Trustee

Kandy Pech, Veedersburg, Fulton Township Trustee

Colby Ireland, Hillsboro, Jackson Township Trustee

Troy Stewart, Covington, Troy Township Trustee

Nathan J. Roesner, Covington, Wabash Township Trustee

Mark A. Jones, Attica, Davis Township Board member

Jay Grubbs, Hillsboro, Jackson Township Board member

Dan Hesler, Kingman, Jackson Township Board member

Todd R. Sarver, Hillsboro, Jackson Township Board member

John Allen, Attica, Shawnee Township Board member

Sue Spurlin, Attica, Shawnee Township Board member

Ross Hankins, Covington, Troy Township Board member

Jody L. Fishero, Hillsboro, Hillsboro Town Council member

