The Fountain County Primary Election will be May 3.
The polls open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., prevailing local time.
In person absentee or early voting will be at the Fountain County Courthouse on the ground flood from Monday through Friday beginning April 5 from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m. and ending at noon May 2. It will also be for two Saturdays before election day from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 23 and April 30 and at the Attica City Building for two Saturdays before election day from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 23 and April 30.
The candidates on the ballot will include:
Democratic Party
Thomas M. McDermott, Jr., Hammond, for U.S. Senator from Indiana
Roger D. Day, Avon, for U.S. Representative, Fourth District
Howard J. Pollchik, Crawfordsville, for U.S. Representative, Fourth District
Adnan H. Dhahir, Shoals, for U.S. Representative, Eighth District
Ray McCormick, Vincennes, for U.S. Representative, Eighth District
Peter F.H. Priest II, Terre Haute, for U.S. Representative, Eighth District
David A. Sanders, West Lafayette, State Senator, District 23
Mark Bertolino, Kingman, Fountain County Council, District 1
Leslie Patton, Kingman, Fulton Township Trustee
Jill Miller, Kingman, Jackson Township Trustee
Saundra Olds, Veedersburg, VanBuren Township Trustee
Vickie S. Drollinger, Covington, Wabash Township Trustee
Ralph Wolf, Attica, Davis Township Board member
Sherri VanHook, Hillsboro, Jackson Township Board member
Tom Frey, Covington, Troy Township Board member
Judy Booe, Veedersburg, VanBuren Township Board member
Daniel R. Moore, Veedersburg, VanBuren Township Board member
Carrie Leach, Attica, Fountain County Democratic Convention delegate
Crystal Sue Young Mitchell, Covington, Fountain County Democratic Convention delegate
Edward Moyer Jr, Hillsboro, Fountain County Democratic Convention delegate
Dennis Reiss, Attica, Fountain County Democratic Convention delegate
Dianne Reiss, Attica, Fountain County Democratic Convention delegate
Republican Party
Todd Young, Greenwood, U.S. Senator from Indiana
Jim Baird, Greencastle, U.S. Representative, Fourth District
Larry D. Buschon, Newburgh, U.S. Representative, Eighth District
Christian Beaver, West Lafayette, State Senator, District 23
Paula K. Copenhaver, Covington, State Senator, District 23
Spencer R. Deery, West Lafayette, State Senator, District 23
Bill Webster, Rockville, State Senator, District 23
Sharon Negele, Attica, State Representative, District 013
Alan Morrison, Brazil, State Representative, District 042
Stephanie S. Campbell, Veedersburg, Judge of the Fountain Circuit Court, 61st Judicial Circuit
Daniel L. Askren, Attica, Prosecuting Attorney of Fountain County, 61st Judicial Circuit
Tiffany Adele Grubb, Covington, Fountain County Circuit Court Clerk
Patricia M. (Patty) Smith, Covington, Fountain County Circuit Court Clerk
Nicole M. (Nikki) Allen, Covington, Fountain County Recorder
Robert (Bobby) Bass, Newtown, Fountain County Sheriff
Terry R. Holt, Crawfordsville, Fountain County Sheriff
Melissa M. Griffin, Veedersburg, Fountain County Assessor
Timothy A. Shumaker, Veedersburg, Fountain County Commissioner, District 3
Jeffrey L. Fishero, Hillsboro, Fountain County Council, District 1
Bill Glover, Covington, Fountain County Council, District 2
Dale A. White, Covington, Fountain County Council, District 2
Denise A. Crowder, Attica, Fountain County Council, District 3
Kyle L. Knosp, Attica, Fountain County Council, District 4
James S. McKee, Attica, Fountain County Council, District 4
Tiffany N . Bowling, Veedersburg, Cain Township Trustee
Nancy Taylor, Attica, Davis Township Trustee
Kandy Pech, Veedersburg, Fulton Township Trustee
Colby Ireland, Hillsboro, Jackson Township Trustee
Troy Stewart, Covington, Troy Township Trustee
Nathan J. Roesner, Covington, Wabash Township Trustee
Mark A. Jones, Attica, Davis Township Board member
Jay Grubbs, Hillsboro, Jackson Township Board member
Dan Hesler, Kingman, Jackson Township Board member
Todd R. Sarver, Hillsboro, Jackson Township Board member
John Allen, Attica, Shawnee Township Board member
Sue Spurlin, Attica, Shawnee Township Board member
Ross Hankins, Covington, Troy Township Board member
Jody L. Fishero, Hillsboro, Hillsboro Town Council member