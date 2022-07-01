COUNTY
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police on June 25 arrested Chad M. Meents, 40, of Danforth. According to police reports, Meents was charged with domestic battery and driving while license suspended. Meents was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jason L. Massey, 42, Watseka, June 28. According to police reports, Massey was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for theft over $500 and domestic battery. Massey was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Samantha Copson, 278, of Watseka, June 28. According to police reports, Copson was charged with aggravated battery. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Judith R. Farris, 37, of Watseka, June 30. According to police reports, Farris was charged with DUI, DUI over .08 BAC, and failure to signal when required. Farris was taken tot he Irqouis County Jail where she posted the required bond.
TOWN
Milford
Arrests: Milford Police arrested Christopher M. Gregory, 48, Milford. According to police reports, Gregory was arrested for riving while license revoked. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Milford Police arrested James. R. Layden, 39, of Allerton, June 25. According to police reports, Layden was charged with aggravated assault. Layden was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On June 28 Milford Police arrested Kyle D. Blackburn, 36, of Milford. According to police reports, Blackburn was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for deceptive practices. Hew as taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
June 29
Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Oak at 12:58 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of East Oak, at 12:01 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of West Hickory at 2:19 p.m.
Police responded to a child custody dispute in the 200 bloc of Brianna Drive at 6:29 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 900 block of South Fourth Street at 6:57 p.m.
Police responded to criminal damage to property in the 200 block of North Second Street at 8:07 p.m.
Police responded to a violation of an order of protection in the 500 block of East Hickory at 8:41 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a theft in the 300 block of East Ash at 9:24 p.m.
June 30
Police were called to the 900 block of North Virginia about a burglary at 6:15 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Elm about an animal complaint at 6:21 a.m.
Police responded to a residential alarm in the 400 block of North Fifth at 12:18 p.m.
Police received a report about a reckless drier at South Young and West Walnut at 12:46 p.m.
Police were called to West Creekside Court about fraud at 2:40 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut about an unwanted person at 5:15 p.m.
Police received a report about a reckless driver at North Third and East Walnut at 6:33 p.m. Police were called to Tenth and East Grant about a suspicious person at 7:05 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut about a wanted person. Arrested was Tamie R. Burnside, 41, of Watseka, on an active Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear in court for a driving with a suspended license charge. Burnside was transported to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police were called to North Eighth and East Oak about a disturbance at 8:33 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of North Sixth to investigate two suspicious vehicles at 9:06 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut about fireworks at 9:19 p.m.