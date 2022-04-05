INDIANAPOLIS — After 35 years, police and federal investigators in Indiana and Kentucky have unveiled identity of the person they believe murdered three women and left a fourth woman for dead along Interstate 65 during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
During a special news conference April 5 in Indianapolis, Indiana State Police, with the help of law enforcement in Kentucky and the FBI, said they identified Harry Edward Greenwell, through investigative genealogy, as the person who likely committed the crimes, across two states, between 1987-1990.
Greenwell, who police said had an extensive criminal history between 1963-1998, died in 2013 at age 68 in New Albin, Iowa.
Dubbed the I-65 killer, or Days Inns killer, Greenwell raped and killed at least three women, including Jeanne Gilbert, of Rensselaer, during a killing spree covering Indiana and Kentucky. All three women were clerks at motels along the I-65 corridor. He also left a fourth woman for dead after he sexually assaulted her at the Days Inn in Columbus, Ind.
Police found the killer’s first victim, Vicki Heath, behind a Super 8 Motel in Elizabethtown, Ky., in the early morning of Feb. 21, 1987. She had been assaulted and shot to death.
Three years later, the killer claimed two more victims on the same day, March 3. Mary “Peggy” Gill, a 24-year-old night auditor at the Days Inn in Merrillville, was attacked and killed sometime between midnight and 2:30 a.m.
The killer then traveled south to a Days Inn in Remington where he killed Gilbert, a part-time auditor at the motel. Gilbert’s lifeless body was found about one mile north of Indiana 18 along County Road 150 West just outside of Brookston. She had been shot three times with the same .22 caliber handgun used to kill Gill, police said.
Both motels were robbed, with the killer driving away with $426.
Gilbert’s daughter, Kim (Gilbert) Wright, now an attorney in Lafayette, said her family is grateful to police for their work on the case.
“Our family is extremely grateful to all of the agencies, along with agency partnerships, who have committed to keeping these unsolved cases at the forefront for more than 33 years, and who have worked tirelessly to bring these cases to resolution for all who have suffered from these crimes,” she said.
In 2010, Kentucky State Police’s crime lab was able to link the DNA at the Elizabethtown crime scene to the deaths of Gill and Gilbert. The lab was also linked DNA to an attack at the Days Inn in Columbus, Ind., in 1990, where the clerk got away. The victim in that crime described her attacker as 6 feet tall with greasy hair, a gray-spotted beard and green eyes and a lazy right eye.
In 2019, the Indiana State Police requested the assistance of the FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team (GRIT). Since these crimes were committed, police said many investigative and scientific techniques have either improved or been created through new advances in technology. One of these methods is investigative genealogy and combines the use of DNA analysis with traditional genealogy research and historical records to generate leads for unsolved violent crimes.
The technique involves uploading a crime scene DNA profile to one or more genetic genealogy databases in an attempt to identify a criminal offender's genetic relatives and locate the offender within their family tree. Utilizing this process, a match was made to Greenwell with a close family member. Through this match it was determined that the probability of Greenwell being the person responsible for the attacks was more than 99 percent.
ISP officials said the Houston FBI office provided “invaluable assistance” in solving the case.
“Indiana State Police investigators work diligently every day, in close collaboration with our state and federal law enforcement partners all across Indiana and beyond our state lines, to help solve senseless crimes like this one, no matter how many days, months or even years have passed since the crime occurred,” ISP Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said.