The Pine Village Student Council conducted its Veterans Day program recently.
The students spend many hours practicing for their annual Veterans Day program, according to information from the school. Fifth grade student Ali Rater introduced each speaker.
Color Guard was Laney Duchemin, Sloan Brier, Krick Herndon and Lilly Quickery
The Pine Village Student Council was pleased with their attendance. Nineteen Veterans were honored at the program. Kim Markley has organized the program for many years and will be retiring soon. Her efforts through the years and her dedication to the veterans and Pine Village School are appreciated. Veterans and students enjoyed a chicken & noodle lunch in the school library.