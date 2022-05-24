Fourth grade students at Pine Village attended the Living History Days in Rainsville on May 13, where history comes alive, according to information from the school.
The students walked around to many different exhibits as they were able to see, touch, smell and taste living history. Exhibits included barrel and bucket making, blacksmithing, quilting, handmade music, gardening, corn shelling and grinding, just to name a few! This event was provided by the Illiana Antique Power Association for students in Fountain, Warren, Vermillion and Benton counties.