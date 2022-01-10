Mrs. Akers, principal at Pine Village Elementary School, is pleased to announce those students who have made the 1st semester honor roll. Congratulations to these hard working students:

Grade 4 — Mrs. Allen

Bobbi Bulington

Krick Herndon

Isabella Petry

Allison Rater

Jacob Ray

Alexis Scherer

Madduzx Tanner

Jocelyn Taylor

Melany Voigt

Grade 4 — Mrs. Wilson

Gavin Brown

Mikalea Crawley

Zac Cunningham

Paisley Delp

Wyatt Nern

Lily Pycke

Riker Rogers

Grade 5 — Mrs. Sparenberg

Sloan Brier

Layla Cavanaugh

Laney Duchemin

Anthony Herbert

Prestyn Hughes

Hensley Johnson

Jackson Jones

Kynzley Richardson

Lainie Serie

Bostyn Shirley

Grade 6 — Mrs. Markley

Marcus Gregory

Emma Lees

Audra Pickett

Ava Rasmussen

hayden Sparenberg

Ian Voigt

