Mrs. Akers, principal at Pine Village Elementary School, is pleased to announce those students who have made the 1st semester honor roll. Congratulations to these hard working students:
Grade 4 — Mrs. Allen
Bobbi Bulington
Krick Herndon
Isabella Petry
Allison Rater
Jacob Ray
Alexis Scherer
Madduzx Tanner
Jocelyn Taylor
Melany Voigt
Grade 4 — Mrs. Wilson
Gavin Brown
Mikalea Crawley
Zac Cunningham
Paisley Delp
Wyatt Nern
Lily Pycke
Riker Rogers
Grade 5 — Mrs. Sparenberg
Sloan Brier
Layla Cavanaugh
Laney Duchemin
Anthony Herbert
Prestyn Hughes
Hensley Johnson
Jackson Jones
Kynzley Richardson
Lainie Serie
Bostyn Shirley
Grade 6 — Mrs. Markley
Marcus Gregory
Emma Lees
Audra Pickett
Ava Rasmussen
hayden Sparenberg
Ian Voigt