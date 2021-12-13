The Pine Village community celebrated Holidays in the Village on Dec. 11. The celebration was hosted by the Pine Village Committee for Community Enhancement (PVCCE) and took place in the Old Town Hall and Fire Station, the Pergola and Green Space, all located downtown on SR 26 (aka Lafayette Street) across from the Windy Mill, according to information provided.
Families enjoyed story-time, visits with Santa, crafts, hot cocoa, cookies and candy, learning who won the town wide Christmas decorating contest with the evening finishing with Christmas caroling lead by the Pine Village Christian Church.
Winners for the 2nd Annual Christmas Decorating Contest were:
First Place – Austin, Amanda, Leah and Ethan Howey of Lafayette Street
Second Place – The Mary Henderson Family of Cobb Street
Community members were able to enjoy the many beautiful light displays in the area.
The PVCCE acknowledged everyone who took the time to celebrate, the committee, the judges, prize sponsors and everyone who helped make the efforts a success. The group has already begun planning the 2022 celebration.