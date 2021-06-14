A Scout with the West Lebanon Boy Scout Troop recently completed his Eagle Scout project.
Chayton Oliver created the historical marker sign for High Bridge in Warren County.
“My project was an informational and historical sign about High Bridge and I decided on it after my mother mentioned the bridge and my interest in engineering and architecture of the bridge,” he said via email recently.
“I had to plan out the entire project process and get the proper approval and resources to complete it. I started the research for the project in March of 2019, but the project was completed on November 2 2019. I had the final council review and approval September 1, 2020 due to delays with COVID.”
Several people helped with the project including: John Perry; Scoutmaster, Jerry High; Committee Chairman, Tony Lucas, Kaden Lucas, Robin, and Mick Kiefer, Brian Jordan; Warren County Commissioner, Jenny Hobaugh; Warren County Highway Department, INDOT-West Central, Paul Bercot; Purdue Research Foundation.
Oliver said he has received positive comments about the project. “Many of the local residents and visitors were happy to see the sign and learn about the history,” he said.
Oliver attends Seeger High School. He is 17. He started the project when he was 15 and completed it and earned the Eagle rank when he was 16. He has been in scouting since fourth grade.
He said he learned a lot from working on and completing the project. “My Eagle Project helped me understand the importance of carrying out a project until the end and how to lead in uncomfortable situations.,” he said. “My Journey through scouting has developed me into the person I am today and it has been one of the major influences in my life.”
He is the son of Robin and Mick Kiefer, and Christopher Oliver and lives in Pine Village.
Other activities Oliver takes part in include Drama Club (set crew), National Honor Society, Student Government Council and E-Sports.
He plans to attend Purdue University and study mechanical engineering technology and electronically engineering technology.
Robin Kiefer is the scoutmaster. She said of Oliver and his project “Chayton is a strong young man. This Eagle project helped him gain the valuable leadership skills he now has to help lead our Troop as Junior Scoutmaster and as an Eagle Scout. Chayton had to complete alternate merit badges to be able to meet his 21 merit badge requirements before starting on his Eagle Rank with his physical disabilities with Charcot Marie Tooth Syndrome (CMT) that began to cause complications as a freshman. Chayton was determined to earn his Eagle Scout rank after his first day at summer camp as a cub scout.
“He did not let the CMT stop him from reaching this goal. Not many scouts have that goal and see it through to the end. He inspires others to try things they may not think they can do because he gives it his all and leads by example. Chayton is currently undergoing surgeries that will help him hopefully have more mobility in the future. Chayton and the other scouts want to explore caves after his recovery this fall. I thought the project was great to spotlight a hidden gem in Warren County and its connection to Boy Scouts, Purdue, Pine Village, and Warren County. The bridge also means quite a bit to those of us that grew up near it and played in the creek below as children, including myself. Our family plans to help maintain the project for years to come.
“We currently only have three scouts because many others earned their Eagle and/or aged out of the program at 18 years old. We are looking for new members and welcome anyone to visit us. We meet every Thursday at the Trinity Presbyterian Church in West Lebanon. If they are interested in visiting or joining, they can reach Robin Kiefer, Scoutmaster at 765-430-1012 or bsascouts0344@gmail.com.