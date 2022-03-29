Pine Village Bible Church welcomes Kristi Mitchell as its new pastor, according to information provided.
She has been involved in a variety of ministry roles over the past 25 years, including pastoral ministry with the Lafayette Church of the Brethren. She is serving Pine Village Bible Church in a bi-vocational capacity and will continue in her role as Client Services Coordinator for Willowstone Family Services in Lafayette as well.
She lives in rural Warren County with her husband, Jay. She is looking forward to sharing her love for Jesus Christ with new friends and neighbors in the Pine Village community. Pine Village Bible Church meets for worship Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. with Sunday School at 9 a.m.