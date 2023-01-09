The dead of winter is a good time to be thinking about who in your operation needs to get their initial certification to be able to purchase and apply restricted use pesticides. The private applicators license is what farmers typically hold while the commercial license is for people applying pesticides for hire. Initial certification for the private and commercial license holders or certification for someone who has allowed their license to lapse, requires the applicant to pass the Pesticide Core Exam. Commercial license holders then go on to complete training in at least one category which most likely will be Category 1 – Agricultural Pest Management.

In years past the core and category exams were offered on Purdue’s main campus. This is no longer the case. Certification exams are available from the Metro Institute with over 20 statewide locations (Ivy Tech in Lafayette will be the nearest for most of you). The cost of exam is $55. For details visit their website at www.metrosignup.com/indiana

