The dead of winter is a good time to be thinking about who in your operation needs to get their initial certification to be able to purchase and apply restricted use pesticides. The private applicators license is what farmers typically hold while the commercial license is for people applying pesticides for hire. Initial certification for the private and commercial license holders or certification for someone who has allowed their license to lapse, requires the applicant to pass the Pesticide Core Exam. Commercial license holders then go on to complete training in at least one category which most likely will be Category 1 – Agricultural Pest Management.
In years past the core and category exams were offered on Purdue’s main campus. This is no longer the case. Certification exams are available from the Metro Institute with over 20 statewide locations (Ivy Tech in Lafayette will be the nearest for most of you). The cost of exam is $55. For details visit their website at www.metrosignup.com/indiana
Purdue does still offer trainings to prepare applicators for the exams. There are numerous core and category trainings offered throughout the year at the Daniel Turfgrass Center in West Lafayette. The registration form for these events can be found at https://cvent.me/lEvbam For more information on these trainings visit ppp.purdue.edu/commercial-applicators/overview or call Cindy Myers at 765-494-4566. The on-campus trainings at the Daniel Center are full day trainings that run from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm at a cost of $110.
Registered Technician- This is a certification that allows the holder to apply General Use Pesticides for hire while under the supervision of a Commercial license holder. There are three ways to become a Registered Technician: 1) pass the core exam, 2) attend a whole-day core training , see registration link above or 3) attend a half-day RT training offered at Purdue. The cost of these RT trainings is $75 and the registration website is https://cvent/me/Z9myln
For license holders who simply need to attend programs to keep their licenses in good standing. We have three of these meetings scheduled nearby in February. These will all run from 9-11 am. We will be at the Fountain County Fairgrounds in Veedersburg on February 2nd, Purdue Extension’s office at the Warren County Fairgrounds on February 9th and the Government Annex Building in Fowler on February 17th. A mailing will go out soon to current private license holders containing more details on these meetings.