The Peach Days Festival was recently conducted at Brown’s Accents in Attica.
The event was June 24-25 and featured more than 100 vendors as well as peach-inspired products and refreshments.
“We love to sell fresh produce in the summertime,” said Ashley Brown, who, along with husband Kyle, owns Brown’s Accents. “And peaches have always been a love of ours! So we thought what better than to bring Fresh Georgia freestone peaches to our area! We had been doing the fall and the winter festival for the last six years and so two years ago we decided to combine a festival with the peaches!”
She said there were some vendors from all over the area, but most of then were from Indiana and Illinois “We try to find the best vendors in the state and surrounding states,” she said.
One of the highlights of the festival was the homemade peach products the Browns’ daughters Aley and Addy. They sell the products from a grain bin that has a special place in the family’s heart.
It was Kyle’s grandmother’s grain bin. “We called her Granny Boke,” she said. “We absolutely loved and adored her. My youngest daughter Addy is even named after her. Granny Boke passed away a few weeks before Addy was born, so that grain bin is super special to our family and it’s a way we can carry on her legacy. So my girls absolutely loved selling ice cream, peach pie and peach cookies out of Granny Bokes Grain Bin. The grain bin was on the family farm. And I always loved it! So we disassembled it and brought it up to our shop! And put it back together.”
Ashley, Kenny Brown and another employee on the farm worked together to fix it up to be able to sell out of it, she said.
Brown’s Accents offers homemade candles and other goods. “We have been making candles for over 20 years. In our shop you will find candles, unique home decor, signs, boutique items, ice cream, maple syrup and so much more,” she said.
The Browns have other events throughout the year. The fall festival is another big one.
“We have our fall festival which has brought in more than 15,000 to 20,000 people on those weekends,” she said. This event, she said, offers “all kinds of handmade, home decor, boutiques, antiques, woodworkers, artist, food vendors, and all the things fall.
“And we have our holiday market, which is a really fun time to buy Christmas gifts and unique items. At our holiday market every vendor brings some sort of Christmas item or stocking stuffer. It’s just a really magical time that gets you in the Christmas spirit.”
Brown’s Accents is located at 3325 N US Highway 41, Attica. For more information go to brownsaccentscandles.com.