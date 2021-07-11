It came as a surprise when Paige Scheurich heard her contestant number called as the 2021 Fountain County 4-H Fair Queen in the pageant at the Fairgrounds on Saturday night.
“I’m beyond shocked,” Scheurich said after the event about winning the queen contest. “I never put myself in the running for it really, so when I heard my name, I couldn’t believe it at first.”
Asked how she got involved in the pageant, she replied, “It was my tenth year in 4-H so I just decided I should go for it and I did.”
She recently graduated from Fountain Central High School and is looking to go into elementary education at Ivy Tech this fall.
Scheurich things that her interest in children will help her as she goes about her duties as queen.
“I like to work with kids and that’s what I’ll be doing at the fair,” she said. “I’m excited about that, but I’ve got no idea what will come out of this.”
Shy is not the word that Scheurich uses to describe herself, saying, “I’m really outgoing and love to talk to people”, but said that she advises even introverted girls to enter the contest.
“If you are shy, you should do this to get out of your shell,” she suggested. “You’ll meet a lot of new people, make new friends and get to travel around the state, but if you can be yourself, you’ll develop confidence in yourself.”
The best thing that Scheurich said has come out of entering the contest was meeting the other girls who entered.
“I knew some of them, sort of, but I really got to know them as we went through our practices,” she explained. “We all talked with each other and became good friends. I’m looking forward to meeting even more girls when I go to the state contest.”
Scheurich closed by saying that she thinks anyone who can enter the pageants in future years should do so, explaining, “It’s exciting. It’s a great experience and who knows where it will lead.”