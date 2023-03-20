Benton County Sheriff’s Police arrested an Oxford man on marijuana charges March 18.
According to information from Benton County Sheriff’s Police, at approximately 7:35 p.m. March 18 deputies were in the 500 block of East Templeton Street in Oxford when one of the deputies noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the property at 50-7 E. Templeton St.
Deputies made contact with and identified the homeowner as Benjamin Lee Mangis, 63. While talking to Mangis deputies noticed a very strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence.
Deputies were given permission to search the residence and found a marijuana grow operation with more than 40 live plants. Deputies seized several pieces of evidence including the marijuana plants, technology to grow and cultivate marijuana plants, several pieces of paraphernalia, hash and 30 plastic containers containing more than three-and-a-half pounds of raw marijuana.
Mangis was booked into the Benton County Jail and charged with dealing in marijuana/hash, cultivating a controlled substance/marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.