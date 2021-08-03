The Otterbein Street Festival is this weekend.
The Aug. 6 events include the Masonic Lodge fish fry from 5-7 p.m. and the downtown movies, which begins at dusk.
On Aug. 7 there are a number of events for people to attend, starting with the Otterbein Rotary Pancake and Sausage breakfast from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Townwide yard sales also take place until 2 p.m. The garage sale scavenger hunt is also scheduled from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
There will be a flag presentation at 9 a.m. The golf cart poker run registration runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Various booths will be open fro 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The pedal tractor competition begins at 11 a.m. The kids alley and Scheuman Farm petting zoo are scheduled from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
The hula hoop competition begins at noon, while the car show registration runs from noon — 2 p.m.
There is a cake walk at 12:30 p.m. The Otterbein Library summer reading program begins at 3 p.m.
The sheltered Realty Drumline sponsored by the Otterbein Library will be from 3-4 p.m.
At 4 p.m. the beer garden opens, and the BBQ cook runs from 4-5 p.m. The golf cart poker run will be from 4-6 p.m.
From 5-7 p.m. the dinner by CJ’s Nite Owl will be conducted. Also at 5 p.m. is the corn hole registration, with the corn hole tournament starting at 6 p.m.
Holley Drive will perform for the street dance from 8-11 p.m. The raffle drawing is schedule fro 9:30 p.m.
The weekend will close with the 10 a.m. Aug. 8 community church service. The Rotary Club free-will breakfast will be served prior to the service.