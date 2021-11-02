Otterbein conducted a dedication ceremony Oct. 26 for its new mural.
Tetia Lee, CEO of the Tippecanoe Arts Federation, thanks everyone for attending the event.
“This is quite the turnout,” she said. “This has been such a great community to work in.”
“We’re a regional arts council headquartered in Lafayette, but we do serve 14 counties and Benton County is one of them,” she said.
“We’re really excited to dedicate this mural today and I want to say a genuine thank you to all of you who made that happen,” she said.
She thanked the Town of Otterbein and town council.
The mural, on the side of KA Components, is of large sunflowers. The creation is by artist Jenna Morello. A muralist from New York, Morello has worked all over the United States.
Lee said the project came to be because the regional advisory council of the Tippecanoe Arts Federation felt that the mural project would be a great way to unify the entire region of north central Indiana.
“Through some great support we received from the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network (WHIN) we were able to make that happen,” Lee said.
There are to be 10 murals, she said, and the one in Otterbein is the ninth.
Andrea Bowman, executive director of the Benton Community Foundation, said, “On behalf of the board of directors we are so excited to be a part of the WHIN walls project.”
She said there are so many people who welcomed Morello and helped make the project happen. Many community member donated in different ways, including food, support and housing.
“We’ve been having a community conversation about making an impact, making a difference and being a difference maker. We need a legacy. I believe this mural fits all those descriptions. It’s been such an amazing journey the last seven days. Jenna has been so wonderful to work with. She’s awe inspiring and just a beautiful person inside and out. I couldn’t be happier to welcome her to our community. I want to leave you with a thought from John F. Kennedy. ‘We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives’. So thank you.”
Lee said it takes strong partners when taking on such a project. One of those is the building owners.
“They get to say yes or no. They also lend themselves up to a lot of praise for their forward thinking like ‘yeah, this is great’. Or a lot of criticism like ‘what were you thinking’. For instance, when we primed the wall and it was blue, I bet many of you thought ‘what is Brian thinking’.”
Brian Kerkhoff said, “Tetia contacted me and asked if we would have any interest. Actually, it’s about community and providing something we can bond around together, something unique like this.
“It’s turned out wonderful. We’re happy to be part of it. It should be a long-lasting thing for the community,” he said.
Ron Shoup was another of the speakers. “It took many people to pull this project off. It turned out magnificent. On a rainy day you can come up here and still feel good.”
“We always identify a local group of stakeholders to make sure it is reflective of the community,” Lee said.
Karen Moyers, a member of the TAF regional Regional Advisory Council, “really rallied the local group of individuals to provide their input, select Jenna and also the artwork,” said Lee.
Moyers said, “Of all the community projects I’ve done, this one probably was the fastest. It’s always fun to work with Benton County on a project. I was happy to be a part of this and I hope you all enjoy it.”
Morello talked about her artwork.
She said she feels lucky when Lee asks her to go to a community and paint. “You guys were so kind. The food, the umbrellas when it was raining.” She said the community really welcomed her and were accommodating.