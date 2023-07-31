On July 30, just before 9:45 p.m., Trooper Wiley was patrolling Sagamore Parkway near Yeager Road in West Lafayette and attempted to stop a 1983 Honda VT500 motorcycle for an equipment violation. According to Indiana State Police reports, the driver, later identified as Dalton Turnpaugh, 24, from Otterbein, failed to stop and fled westbound on Sagamore Parkway.
Wiley continued to pursue the Honda westbound on Sagamore Parkway to Klondike Road, where Turnpaugh went southbound on Klondike Road. Turnpaugh continued southbound on Klondike Road to Cumberland Avenue, where he got off the Honda and attempted to flee on foot. Turnpaugh was quickly located and safely taken into custody.
Further investigation revealed that Turnpaugh was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Turnpaugh was transported to Tippecanoe County Jail.
Arrested and preliminary charges: Dalton Turnpaugh, 24, from Otterbein; Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony; Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony; Habitual Traffic Violator – Level 6 Felony; Reckless Driving – Class A Misdemeanor; Possession of Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor
Trooper Wiley was assisted on the scene by other troopers from the Lafayette Post, West Lafayette Police Department, Wabash Township Fire Department, and Jim's Garage.
*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, reads the press release.