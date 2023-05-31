Kingman, IN - Around 8:40 p.m., May 30 Indiana State Police troopers and Fountain County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal crash on US-41 at the SR-234 intersection, involving a passenger car and semi-tractor trailer, that killed a 72-year-old Covington, IN woman, according to information from Indiana State Police.
Preliminary investigation by Trooper Chandler Stanton indicates that a 2024 Honda CR-V was traveling westbound on SR-234 approaching the intersection of US-41, where a 2022 Peterbilt semi-tractor pulling a trailer was traveling northbound. The driver of the Honda, Anita Field, failed to stop at the intersection and yield the right-of-way, striking the northbound Peterbilt, driven by Randall Wallis of Elkins, Arkansas. This caused the semi-tractor and trailer to overturn, blocking both lanes of US-41. Mr. Wallis was not injured in the crash. The roadway was closed approximately 9 hours for investigation and cleanup.