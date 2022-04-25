An Older Americans’ Celebration is being conducted 11 a.m.-1 p.m. EDT May 7 at the Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341, Hillsboro.
Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with a concert by the Fountain Central Band. Blood pressure screenings by nursing professionals will be available throughout the event.
In addition, participants can obtain information from the Fountain County Sheriff’s Office; the Fountain County Veterans Service Officer; Tammy Nickle, coordinator of MAC Van – Community Action Program of Western Indiana; Purdue Extension – Fountain County educators; and a Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) representative.
A bratwurst/hot dog sandwich lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free will donation.
Senior Pastor Greg McDonald says the event is an opportunity for all ages to celebrate the accomplishments of older adults. He also notes that the participating agencies provide information helpful not only to older adults, but also to senior caregivers and to those considering retirement.
Lunch reservations are not required but are encouraged by May 3rd and can be made by calling the church at (765) 798-2350.
The celebration is being coordinated by the church’s Young at Heart senior ministry in conjunction with the national observance of May as Older Americans’ Month.