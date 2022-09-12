A Volunteer Day was scheduled Sept. 10 in Attica to help landscape the future specially adapted custom home being built for Marine Lance Corporal Bryan Chambers.
The national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops conducted the event.
A Volunteer Day was scheduled Sept. 10 in Attica to help landscape the future specially adapted custom home being built for Marine Lance Corporal Bryan Chambers.
The national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops conducted the event.
During the National Day of Service and Remembrance, Americans across the country volunteer in their local communities in tribute to the lives lost during the September 11 attacks, first responders, and the many who have risen in service to defend freedom. The new home for LCpl Chambers, who was severely injured in Iraq, has more than 40 adaptations including lower countertops and roll under sinks.
According to information provided, on Feb. 28, 2007, during this first deployment, Lance Corporal Chambers was driving the lead vehicle in his platoon when he rolled over an improvised explosive device (IED), flipping the vehicle. LCpl Chambers lost his right leg, sustained shrapnel injuries throughout his body, and a traumatic brain injury (TBI).
The Volunteer Day is an event hosted by HFOT for the community to landscape the home by laying sod and planting trees and flowers in preparation for the Veteran’s homecoming. LCpl Chambers will receive his home at a Key Ceremony event on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Homes For Our Troops relies on contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners for the building of each Veteran’s home. Currently there are 75 HFOT home-build projects for injured Veterans in various stages of completion nationwide. Community members may hold fundraisers or make donations. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org.
