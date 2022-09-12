Volunteers

Community members take part in the Volunteer Day Sept. 10 that was formed to help landscape the future specially adapted custom home being built for Marine Lance Corporal Bryan Chambers.

 Photo contributed

A Volunteer Day was scheduled Sept. 10 in Attica to help landscape the future specially adapted custom home being built for Marine Lance Corporal Bryan Chambers.

The national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops conducted the event.

