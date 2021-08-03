FW Community Cares Food Pantry, sponsored by the Fountain and Warren Health Department, will be at the health department office in Attica Aug. 19.
This will be a drive-through distribution at 113 W. Sycamore St., Attica, from 1-3 p.m. The staff asks that all clients remain in their vehicles at all times and that no one arrives prior to 12:45 p.m. EST.
The food pantry program is available to those who meet the specified guidelines. Income guidelines are 185 percent.
Those include: 1 person household, with a monthly income of $1,986 and annual income of $23,828; two person household with a monthly income of $2,686 and annual income of $32,227; three person household with a monthly income of $3,386 and annual income of $40,626; four person household with monthly income of $4,086 and annual income of $49,025; five person household with monthly income of $4,786 and annual income of $57,424; and six person household with monthly income of $5,486 and annual income of $65,823. For each additional household member add $700 per month.
For more information call 765-762-3035.