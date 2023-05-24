Veedersburg has a new mural that reflects the history of the Fountain County area.
The mural was dedicated at a ceremony May 19. The mural is located on the Centre Bank Board Room building west wall.
Kim Kalweit of Veedersburg Revitalization Association said, “The mural started as a commemorative project for Veedersburg’s Sesquicentennial in 2022. It was scheduled for October 2022. The weather turned too cold to pull it off so it was postponed to be the first mural for 2023 mural season which runs from May-end of September/October.
“ The pictures were from a collection that was created by Jeffrey Bossaer. He has collected a lot of train pictures and put them together on discs. I found them when I was looking for inspiration to show the artist what we were wanting to commemorate 150 years. I never in a million years thought he was going to paint the actual photos!”
Kevin Burdick was the artist for the mural. He and his family were at the dedication May 19. Also present was Tetia Lee of the Arts Federation in Lafayette, which has coordinated the murals in Fountain County.
Lee said, “We are super lucky to have Kevin and his entire family here for this project.”
She said the Arts Federation is “a regional arts council. Fountain County is one of the counties we serve. We had the great pleasure of working with Kim and the local team here.”
She said they try to find artists that would do “a wonderful representation.” She said Midwest weather can be challenging during “mural season” but they were able to get the project done (though it did rain the day of the dedication May 19 and the ceremony had to be inside the bank).
Dawn Songer, vice president of Centre Bank was present and said, “Centre Bank was absolutely honored to be part of this project. The mural is located on the west side of our board room. We were also included in picking out the portraits that Kim came up with. That is probably our favorite part about the piece, other than the actual artist painting it himself. the true representation. I would like to thank you for making this possible for us because otherwise we would not have something to be a part of.”
Mark Rusk, TIFF Board and town council, said they were glad to help. “We’ll be glad to do the next one.”
Tony Ward, president of Centre Bank, said, “I really enjoy what he (artist) has done. Thank you.”
Also present were Nancy Wagner, donor and long-term arts and historical advocate for Fountain County, Bossaer, Fountain County Arts and Historical Council, Mike Booe, TIFF Board Member & Town Council member, Mark Rusk, TIFF Board Member & Town Council and Clay Smith; TIFF Board Member.
Lee said, “As you know this is more than just the week when Kevin was here. We started it a long time ago and Kim was wonderful in rounding everyone up and getting support. She showed up to the council and made an appeal. We appreciate so much the support and words of affirmation that you gave us so we can continue to do these projects in partnership with the community. It’s not like that for every community.”
Rusk said the murals do “brighten our town. It does give people a reason to come and look at things. We’ve added a lot down here to do those things.”
Lee agreed. “It was great. So many people stopped by to say hi and how much the loved it.”
Songer said she was there when one gentlemen stopped and told him that he had worked on the railroad and how much the mural means to him.
Burdick said, “The first train I did by a grid system. I just do dots in squares and then I grid it out on my design so I know just to copy what’s in each box. That was a little tough. I used a projector on the other ones late at night. I came back up about 9:30 and was annoying the neighborhood with the beeping. I was only doing it for an hour with the projector for just quick outlines. Then I had my proportions all done and then I was able to fill in.”
Lee said, “The grid system is what the old masters would do when they were taking something that was live and in person. They would make a grid system and then they would take their live model and within the square grid that they had made and put it up on their canvas. That’s still a big part of the process that is still prevalent in practicing artists today.”
Burdick said, “I like using that. It’s more fulfilling to me.”
Lee said the projector expedites the process.
Kalweit said she fell in love with the art medium with the WHIN murals. “I just wanted to do another mural,” she said. “I thought we would try it. I enjoy working with the community. I enjoy when the artist comes and he did a great job.”
The real photos of Fountain County makes the mural even more special, she said.
Bossaer said, “Fountain County had 100 miles of main line railroad for a few years and for a lot of years they had 91 miles of main line railroad. There were three railroads that connected here at Veedersburg. You did a good thing when you highlighted the railroads.”
He said he has seven files of historical photos with more than 3,000 photos.
Wagner said, “I think this is a wonderful project and fits so well.” She thanked Centre Bank for the space in Veedersburg, noting that they also provided the space in Covington and are big supporters of the arts in Fountain County.
Burdick said he was made to feel welcome right away when he arrived in Veedersburg. “I love the historical stuff. The sepia ton is a good challenge for me. The trains, the little mechanical stuff inside of them is one of my favorite things to paint.”
The murals are painted with acrylic spray paint and are estimated to stay for about 30 years, Kalweit said.