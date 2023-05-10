Two new businesses in downtown Attica hosted ribbon cutting celebrations last week.
Attica Main Street and Mayor Duane Roderick helped Love Me Boutique, located at 123 N. Perry St., and Grandma Linda’s, located at 119 N. Perry St., celebrate their recent openings with ribbon cutting celebrations May 4.
Love Me Boutique owner Amy Campbell said her business offers women’s clothing, apparel, jewelry, shoes and an assortment of other items.
Love Me Boutique is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Campbell said she and her husband, Todd, are preparing for retirement and this shop will be something they can both enjoy together while she’s still working full-time as a production planner at Thyssenkrupp.
She said it’s something to ease things a little bit when its time to retire.
“And I love to shop,” Campbell said.
For more information about the business, visit Love Me Boutique and Gifts LLC on Facebook.
Linda Klinger, owner of Grandma Linda’s, is a Reiki Practitioner and card reader who offers sessions and gems and gifts through her shop.
Her shop hours are 3-7 p.m. Thursdays, 3-7 p.m. Fridays and Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays. Appointments are available for Reiki and card readings during off-hours. Call or text 765-404-8217 to set-up an appointment.
Asked what inspired her to open her business, Klinger said her angels spoke to her.
Klinger said she’s been on this trail for around 20 years and recently had a good friend in Lafayette offer her the chance to start doing Reiki in a shop there.
She provided her services there for a few months before deciding she wanted to open her own shop.
As she was considering her options, she was driving through Attica and saw a for rent sign on the shop door and knew she belonged here.
“I saw the ‘For Rent’ sign and I knew this is where I had to be,” Klinger said.
For more information on Grandma Linda’s, visit her shop’s Facebook page at Reiki by Grandma Linda.