CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN (Dec. 20, 2022) – The Montgomery County Commissioners have entered into an interlocal agreement with the City of Crawfordsville for the provision of countywide emergency medical service (EMS), according to information from the county.

Under the agreement which takes effect on January 1, 2023, Crawfordsville Fire Department (CFD) ambulances will respond to all 911 EMS calls in Montgomery County. This will supplement the initial response by the community fire departments and emergency medical responders located in each of the rural townships and towns throughout the county.

Trending Food Videos