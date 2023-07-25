State and agriculture officials gathered Thursday to officially open the long-awaited renovation of the century-old swine barn.
Now called the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, the barn and public safety center at the Indiana State Fairgrounds underwent a $50 million dollar renovation through the last 18-months and will host its first event at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.
Gov. Eric Holcomb called the facility world-class and said while 4-H competitions are the heart of the building, it goes far beyond that.
For instance, the building was designed to host indoor track and field events. A portable 200-meter, banked track will be installed annually to host local, regional, national and international events. The new building is already slated to host the 2025 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships.
“This was a bold vision but it keeps the foundation of who we are and what we are about,” said Cindy Hoye, executive director of the Indiana State Fair Commission.
Livestock will no longer have to swelter in the heat in the building, which originally opened in 1923. The new pavilion is a 196,000 square foot facility with 118,000 square feet of show floor, a 14,000 square foot north lobby, 80,000 square feet of clear-span space in the center of the building, with 25-foot ceiling height and complete restoration of the historic 1923 north façade.
Other events that could come to the facility include cheerleading competitions, concerts and more.
Over the years, Democrats balked at the $50 million cash price tag for a swine barn — often pointing out other state needs the money could go for. But Holcomb had no such qualms.
“This is one of the few buildings that Hoosiers from all 92 counties will be walking through this door on an annual basis, year in and year out and so it was money well invested. We’re not just celebrating the fact that we cut a ribbon today but celebrating the fact that our students are going to be able to learn and grow and develop here and a lot of memories will be made along the way,” he said.
“I think we got our money’s worth out of the first 100 years and now we have … the best world-class, multi-use, year-round facility in the United States.”
The new facility has won the bid to host the nation’s largest swine show, The Exposition, produced by the National Swine Registry in 2024 and 2025.
The public can see the new pavilion during the 2023 Indiana State Fair, which returns for 18 days beginning July 28 through August 20.