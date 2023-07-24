STATEHOUSE (July 24, 2023) – State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) recently received appointments to serve on several key summer study committees, according to information from her office.
To prepare for the next legislative session, which kicks off in January, state legislators serve on interim committees throughout the summer and fall to examine policy issues, gather public input and recommend potential legislation.
"I look forward to hearing about a wide range of issues, including an update on our broadband expansion efforts," Negele said. "Many of our rural communities still struggle with access to high-speed and affordable internet, and it's critical we do more to close the gap."
Negele will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications which will review IURC reports on supply, demand and consumer pricing and other data. She'll also join the Interim Committee on Corrections and Criminal Code, which will look at criminal behavior and related trends such as sentencing, incarceration and treatment.
Members of the public are welcomed to attend and testify at committee hearings, which typically occur at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Hearings are also livestreamed and archived online at iga.in.gov, where committee calendars and meeting agendas are posted.