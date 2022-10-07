STATEHOUSE (Oct. 7, 2022) ­­­­­­– Schools in Fountain and Warren counties recently received more than $224,000 through the state's Secured Schools Safety Grant Program, according to State Reps. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) and Alan Morrison (R-Brazil) in a news release.

Negele said the local funding is part of this year's record-breaking school safety investments totaling more than $22.9 million in matching state grants for 425 schools across Indiana.

