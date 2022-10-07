STATEHOUSE (Oct. 7, 2022) – Schools in Fountain and Warren counties recently received more than $224,000 through the state's Secured Schools Safety Grant Program, according to State Reps. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) and Alan Morrison (R-Brazil) in a news release.
Negele said the local funding is part of this year's record-breaking school safety investments totaling more than $22.9 million in matching state grants for 425 schools across Indiana.
"School safety is always a top priority," Negele said. "These grant dollars provide local schools the means to invest in additional security measures to further protect their students and keep the focus on education."
Local schools receiving grant funds include:
Attica Consolidated School Corp., $50,000;
Covington Community School Corp., $49,000;
MSD Warren County, $50,000; and
Southeast Fountain School Corp., $75,280.
Morrison said funds can be used for resource officers and law enforcement officers in schools, equipment and technology, active event warning systems, firearms training for teachers and staff who choose to allow guns on school property, threat assessments, and to implement a student and parent support services program.
"There are a variety of options schools can use to strengthen their safety measures," Morrison said. "This funding helps ensure our schools have access to state matching funds, which helps stretch their dollars further to make needed updates."
In total, the state invested about $133 million in matching grants through the Secured School Fund, established through a 2013 law Negele and Morrison supported. To learn more about Secured Schools Safety Grants and to sign up to receive updates about grants available through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, visit in.gov/dhs.