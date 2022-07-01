STATEHOUSE (July 1, 2022) – The Fountain & Warren County Health Department recently received a funding boost through a new state grant program aimed at tackling public health challenges, according to State Reps. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) and Alan Morrison (R-Brazil) in a news release.
Negele and Morrison, who supported the law establishing the Health Issues and Challenges Grant, said Indiana recently released more than $35 million in grant funding to local and statewide service providers and health organizations. The program's goal is to help improve health outcomes related to tobacco use, food insecurity/obesity, lead exposure, hepatitis C, chronic disease, and disease prevention programs, including community paramedicine and community health workers.
"Many Hoosiers are struggling with different health issues, which is negatively impacting their lives," Negele said. "Tackling our state's biggest health challenges is critical and will not only help Hoosiers' overall quality of life, but also increase productivity and boost our economy."
The Fountain & Warren County Health Department received money to support a program for lead screenings in children, so they can be tested for potential lead exposure and be referred for treatment. Local residents can visit fwhealth.org or call 765-762-3035 for more information about lead testing.
"Local providers are in one of the best positions to determine the health issues directly affecting our community," Morrison said. "By strategically funding initiatives like this, we can build a healthier state from the ground up."
Statewide organizations that serve local communities also received grants, including the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana, the Indiana Rural Health Association, the Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis, Health By Design and the Indiana Breastfeeding Coalition.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, which oversees the program, grant funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026, and additional funding will be offered in a subsequent round.
To learn more, visit in.gov/health/grant-opportunities and click on "Health Issues and Challenges Grant."