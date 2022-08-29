STATEHOUSE (Aug. 23, 2022) – Hoosiers should be on the lookout for an additional automatic taxpayer refund thanks to a new law supported by State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica), according to a news release.
Individual filers will receive $200, or $400 for a married couple filing jointly. Negele said unlike Washington, D.C., Indiana is responsibly using the state’s surplus, which experienced higher-than-anticipated revenue collections, to return $1 billion to taxpayers.
“During the special session, we wanted to ensure money was sent directly back to hardworking Hoosiers, because so many are struggling under record inflation,” said Negele, co-sponsor of Senate Enrolled Act 2 (ss). “Indiana remains in a fiscally strong position, which allowed us to take action and provide this needed relief.”
According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, direct deposits along with mailed checks will be sent out to Hoosiers starting mid-August. The Indiana auditor’s office can print 50,000 checks per day and is aiming to have all checks printed by early October. Hoosiers should allow until Nov. 1, 2022, to receive their refund.
Negele said the $200 automatic taxpayer refund is separate from the $125 refund issued earlier this year. The state will issue a combined check for both refunds to taxpayers who were eligible for and have not yet received the initial $125 refund by direct deposit. Hoosiers on Social Security who did not qualify for the $125 taxpayer refund because they did not have to file a state tax return can still qualify for the $200 refund, if they file their tax return in calendar year 2023.
For more information on the automatic taxpayer refund, visit in.gov/dor and scroll down to click on “Automatic Taxpayer Refunds.” To learn more about Senate Enrolled Act 2 (ss), click here.