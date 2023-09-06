Families of veterans and active military personnel have the chance to honor their family members with a new project offered by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution are offering Fountain and Montgomery County residents an opportunity to recognize and honor veterans and active military with military banners that will be displayed on street light poles.
To be eligible, an individual must have served, be honorably discharged or currently serving in the United States Armed Forces and have a valid connection to Fountain or Montgomery Counties, past or present. The individual may be living, deceased, POW or MIA.
Each banner will include the name, branch of service and conflict, if any. These banners will honor all veterans whether in time of conflict or peace.
The vinyl banners, measuring approximately 30” X 65,” will depict the individual on both sides and will be displayed for one year.
Once the banners are removed, they will be returned to the purchaser.
Applications will be taken on a first come basis and will continue through Sept. 20. The applications must be completed and submitted with $130 and a high-quality photo in uniform. 8” X 11” photos are desired. Photos may be black and white or color. Low quality photos and photos less than 5” X 7” will not be accepted. Photos will be returned.
Anyone who would like to honor a family member who served or is currently serving the United States military, applications are available at the city buildings in Attica, Covington and Veedersburg. For Attica banners, please contact Susie Fisher at 765-585-1282 or smfish750@gmail.com.
Fisher recently spoke with the Fountain County Neighbor about the project.
The project as a whole got it start as a state-wide initiative by the NSDAR.
Fisher said the NSDAR is focused on honoring veterans.
She said the project was presented last year in Crawsfordville through their NSDAR chapter, which includes Fountain County and Montgomery County residents.
Fisher saw how well the project went in Montgomery County that she thought they should offer it in Fountain County as well.
Fisher is overseeing the Attica banners while another member is handling the Veedersburg and Covington banners. She said there are 16 poles available for banners in Attica, 20 in Covington and 38 in Veedersburg. She said half of the poles in Attica have already been sold.
Fisher would like to see the project grow around the area in the coming years.
She said the U.S.A. turns 250-years-old in 2026 and they want as many banners flying as possible when that day comes.
“We’re really excited about it,” she said. “We really hope it takes off and continues to. America turns 250 years in 2026. We’d like it to continue and really have a lot by 2026.”