ATTICA – The national nonprofit organization, Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) will kick off the building of a specially adapted custom home for Marine Lance Corporal Bryan Chambers Jan. 8, according to information provided by the organization. LCpl Chambers was injured while serving in Iraq.
The community kickoff event signifies the start of the build process and will introduce LCpl Chambers to the community. The event will be at West Mill Social Hall 115 W Mill Street, Attica. The public is welcome to attend.
On Feb. 28, 2007, during this first deployment, Lance Corporal Chambers was driving the lead vehicle in his platoon when he rolled over an improvised explosive device (IED), flipping the vehicle. LCpl Chambers lost his right leg, sustained shrapnel injuries throughout his body, and a traumatic brain injury (TBI).
The home being built for LCpl Chambers will feature more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops. The home will also alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds, or reaching for cabinets that are too high.
HFOT has built 324 homes since the organization’s inception in 2004. Homes For Our Troops relies on contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners for the building of each Veteran’s home. Community members may hold fundraisers or make donations. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org.
Read more about LCpl Chambers story and watch his video at www.hfotusa.org/chambers.