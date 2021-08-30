PLEA FOR HELP (COVID–19)
"The 2021-22 school year has already started rockier than last year," said MSD of Warren County Superintendent Ralph Shrader on a social media post dated Aug. 27. "Our goal, as always, is to provide a quality education to our students and make the school experience full and rich by offering additional extra-curricular activities. Our dream in the spring was that this year would be “normal” and frequent discussions of COVID-19 would no longer be necessary. Unfortunately, that is not the case.
"Virtual education is not something that we want for our corporation. Canceling events, sending large numbers of students home, even shutting down entire classrooms, is disruptive to the educational process and a burden on students, families, and the school. Without the school and public joining forces, these disruptive occurrences will become the new “normal”.
"We strongly encourage masking as a way to limit the spread among students and staff. Vaccinations are a family choice and are being offered at the Fountain & Warren County Health Department along with many other sites. Please monitor the health of your children and keep them at home if they are not feeling well. We do not want to debate the various points of view on COVID-19, we just want an opportunity to educate your children and see them on a daily basis. This will not be a possibility for much longer if we cannot slow the spread of COVID-19.
"The COVID-19 debate continues to be waged throughout the county, state, country, and world. In order for us to function as a school, we must enforce certain COVID-19 protocols. These are not optional and provide us with a general guideline to allow our school to operate. Opinions on how restrictive we should be vary widely. Realize that locally for every person that feels strongly one way, another feels exactly the opposite.
"Here is a general outline of how things are handled within MSD of Warren County. The choice of masking may no longer be optional if mandated at the state level or locally if conditions do not improve. Vaccinations are still a family decision at this time. This too may change if directed from the state level.
SYMPTOMATIC STUDENTS
"When a student reports to school and develops symptoms, the student and any siblings within the district are sent home. A student sent home with symptoms might choose to receive a PCR. If negative, the student(s) may return as long as he/she has been fever free for 24 hours. With no test, the individual(s) may return on day 15.
POSITIVE FAMILY MEMBER
"A positive family member forces the quarantine of all family members. A quarantined student may choose to receive a PCR (given on days 5, 6 or 7) after exposure. If negative, the student(s) may return on day 8 but must mask through day 14. With no test, the individual(s) may return on day 15.
POSITIVE STUDENT CASE
"Student(s) that test positive initiate the quarantine of all family members. A quarantined family member may choose to receive a PCR (given on days 5, 6 or 7) after exposure. If negative, the family member(s) may return on day 8 but must mask through day 14. With no test, the individual(s) may return on day 15.
"A positive student that has been symptomatic may return on day 10 with no symptoms over the previous 24 hours.
"A positive student that has been asymptomatic may return 10 days from the date of the initial PCR.
CONTACT TRACING GROUPS
"Students that are within 3' of a positive case are considered close contact. A vaccinated student that does not exhibit symptoms is asked to self-monitor and has no masking requirement.
"If an identified close contact has been masked and the student that tested positive was masked, the student self-monitors and has no masking requirement.
"An identified close contact that is not vaccinated and not wearing a mask is quarantined. A quarantined student may choose to receive a PCR (given on days 5, 6 or 7) after exposure. If negative, the student(s) may return on day 8 but must mask through day 14. With no test, the individual(s) may return on day 15.
"In addition, we are monitoring those not identified as close contact but potential exposures. These individuals are checked for symptoms, monitored, and requested to wear masks for a period of up to 14 days. This requires additional time and work but allows us to be cautious while still educating students.
"More so than ever, we need to work together. Our differences must be put aside and we must commit to doing everything we can to keep our children in school. MSD of Warren County will do everything within our power to keep pushing forward and offering rewarding activities for our students. We hope that everyone works with us to assure that the 2021-2022 school year is memorable for all the right reasons," Shrader wrote.