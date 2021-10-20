INDIANA STATEHOUSE – State Reps. Alan Morrison (R-Brazil) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) encourage local college students and recent graduates to apply online for internships at the Indiana Statehouse before the Oct. 31 deadline, according to a news release.
According to Morrison, the House of Representatives offers paid spring internships to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors. Interns will work at the Statehouse in Indianapolis for the duration of the 2022 legislative session lasting January through mid-March.
“While at the Statehouse, interns work with professionals from a variety of backgrounds, and that experience is great preparation for life after school,” Morrison said. “There aren’t too many internships like this that provide skills necessary for a strong resume and allow you to learn about the different issues impacting Hoosiers and the industries we have throughout the state.”Negele said interns work full time, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spring-semester internships are available in several departments working with Indiana House Republicans.
“House internships offer young Hoosiers the chance to get hands-on experience in a professional and exciting environment,” Negele said. “The skills you gain while working at the Statehouse are valued in the job market, and we really count on interns to assist staff and members with important tasks. There are multiple positions open in several departments, and interns with any major can apply.”
Negele said positions are available in the Legislative Operations Department where interns work directly with constituents and help track legislative committee activity. The Communications Department is looking for interns to help write press releases, and work with social media campaigns, graphic design and audio/video production. The Policy Department is also in need of interns to help research, track and analyze legislation.
Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, free parking, career and professional development support, and enrollment access to an Indiana government class. They can also earn academic credit through their college or university and are eligible to apply for a $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
For more information and to apply before the Oct. 31 deadline, visit indianahouserepublicans.com/internship.