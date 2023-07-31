HOOPESTON — Don Reitz never knew his brother, Lawrence, a Hoopeston native, existed until after his mother and father died.
Since then, the Indiana resident has tried to learn as much as he could about his late sibling, who died in 1943 during the costliest Allied air operation of World War II — bombing the heavily defended oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, Romania.
The Department of Defense has only recently positively identified the remains of Tech Sgt. Reitz, who was a radio operator assigned to the 343rd Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force.
He was serving aboard a B-24 Liberator on Aug. 1, 1943, when it was downed by enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation Tidal Wave.
Lawrence and Don Reitz had the same father but different mothers.
“His mother, Ida, was really obsessed” that her son was not dead. “She spent the rest of her life looking for him. She couldn’t believe he was dead,” Don said.
Don Reitz said he provided a DNA sample that helped to identify his brother. Later, he realized that Ida Reitz had kept locks of his late brother’s hair from when he was a baby that would have provided an even better DNA match.
Tech Sgt. Reitz enlisted July 31, 1940 — about a year and a half before the United States entered the war.
He was 22 years old — one of 660 Allied air crewmen who died in the attack on the oil fields that produced a third of the Axis powers’ oil during the war. Fifty-three Allied aircraft were lost.
He was part of a 10-man crew aboard a B-24 named “Damfino” that went down.
It wasn’t until this spring, nearly 80 years after his death, that his remains were positively identified.
Don Reitz, who was born in 1952 — nine years after his brother died in that attack in Romania — said he has done a lot of research on the air raid and found out as much as he could about his brother.
“Going through papers ... I located all his stuff and started investigating a little bit,” Don said.
“Lawrence Edward was born Sept. 1, 1921. I have no knowledge of him ever being married.”
Among the items in his possession are photos of the plane and crew as well as letters to Lawrence’s mother, news clippings and the names of the flight crew. All but two of the flight crew have been identified.
Don wasn’t able to speak with anyone who knew Lawrence. Don located another brother in California, Eugene, who said he was too young to have known him as well.
“He was born shortly before Lawrence went into the military,” Don said. “He died about a year and a half ago.”
Lawrence was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster.
On flights, his place was in the belly of the aircraft, where he served as radio operator/gunner, his brother said.
Tech Sgt. Reitz’s mother apparently went to her grave believing her son was alive.
“She kept bugging the War Department right and left, making sure they were not letting him lay over there,” Don Reitz said. “In the end, of course, their efforts were futile.
“All the letters from the War Department to my dad are not in there. It’s like dad didn’t exist.”
Lawrence and Don Reitz’ father, Arnot, moved to Indiana after his divorce from Lawrence’s mother. Don, who lives in Attica, Ind., doesn’t know the circumstances of why he moved from Hoopeston.
Don Reitz acknowledged the amount of work done by the Defense Department to identify those who fell during the war.
It was a painstaking task.
“There were like 170 airmen buried in one mass grave,” he said.
Remains that could not be identified were buried as unknowns in the hero section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.
After the war, the American Graves Registration Command, assigned to recover fallen American personnel, disinterred all American remains from the cemetery for identification. More than 80 unknowns could not be identified and were interred at Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, both in Belgium.
Lawrence Reitz was accounted for May 5, 2023, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.
His name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence Air Cemetery, in Impruneta, Italy. A rosette will be placed next to his name there to indicate he has been accounted for.
Don Reitz said his brother’s remains will be flown to Indiana next week.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 6, at Maus Funeral Home, Attica, Ind., with a public open time from 10 to 11 a.m., eastern time. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Highland Cemetery, Williamsport, Ind.
Don said the service will include a flyover of B-52 bombers.