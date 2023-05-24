Memorial Day events are scheduled in Fountain County.
An event will be at 11 a.m. May 28 at Rose Hill Cemetery, Hillsboro, Indiana.
Memorial Day events are scheduled in Fountain County.
An event will be at 11 a.m. May 28 at Rose Hill Cemetery, Hillsboro, Indiana.
Another event is set for 7:30 p.m. May 28 at Sterling Christian Church, Veedersburg, Indiana. There will be a special free viewing of “OVER THERE: Hoosier Heroes of the Great War”, according to information provided.
From 7:30-9 a.m. May 29 the Annual Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast will be at the Veedersburg City Building – Community Room.
A Memorial Day event will be at 10 a.m. May 29 at Veedersburg Fire Station, Veedersburg, overlooking War Memorial Park.
The Charles Forrest American Legion Post 228 is honored to announce a very special free viewing of the PBS documentary “OVER THERE: Hoosier Heroes of the Great War”, Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 7:30PM at the Sterling Christian Church.
Charles Harrison Forrest, the namesake of the Charles Forrest American Legion Post 288, was from Veedersburg. He was Killed in Action October 17, 1918. Mr. Forrest is featured in the film along with five other soldiers and one nurse, all of whom were from Indiana and served in World War I.
Veedersburg’s very own Emmy award-winning filmmaker Jo Throckmorton, Producer and Director of “Over There: Hoosier Heroes of the Great War” (which will air on Indiana PBS Broadcast Station Network, as well as stations in Ohio, Kentucky, and Illinois), has been nominated by the Directors Guild of America for Outstanding Directorial Achievement. He produced and directed a major film for a museum installation at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in Romagne-sous-Montfaucon, France, in 2016, which led to the production of this documentary. Jo has also received the award for best documentary by the Society of Professional Journalists for his work on “Hard Life.”
Following the film, the group hopes to show additional footage of images from the National Archives, as well as photos from the French Shoot specific to Charles Forrest.
This truly is a one-of-a-kind viewing, with an opportunity to learn more about Veedersburg’s important history and meet or reconnect with Jo.
Find Throckmorton at blueacemedia.com/ and at facebook.com/JoThrockmortonFilmworks/
