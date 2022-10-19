Teacher

Photo contributed

Front row: Maggie Branstetter, Jayne Taylor-Campbell, Chloe Shultz

Second row: Tebby Clawson (McDonald’s General Manager), Hailey VanDeWater, Taylor Clevenger, Lillian Madden; Third row: Ryan Simmons, Anna Smith, Malachi Kiger, Ethan Green, Vanessa Hugger, Sarah Mattern (teacher), Michael Brooks (Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator). Missing from photo is Jacob Munson.

 Photo contributed

ATTICA, Ind. – (Oct. 13, 2022) – McDonald’s restaurants across Indiana and Southwest Michigan are supporting teachers by presenting a series of MAC Grants this fall. Each $500 MAC (Make Activities Count) Grant is designed to help local teachers fund new and exciting projects designed to engage their students in creative ways, according to information provided.

Recently, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Michael Brooks presented a $500 check to Sarah Mattern, a teacher at Attica Junior-Senior High School. Mattern plans to use the $500 to purchase a grill as she helps launch Grilling 101, a culinary class where students will learn how to become grill masters.

