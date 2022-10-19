ATTICA, Ind. – (Oct. 13, 2022) – McDonald’s restaurants across Indiana and Southwest Michigan are supporting teachers by presenting a series of MAC Grants this fall. Each $500 MAC (Make Activities Count) Grant is designed to help local teachers fund new and exciting projects designed to engage their students in creative ways, according to information provided.
Recently, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Michael Brooks presented a $500 check to Sarah Mattern, a teacher at Attica Junior-Senior High School. Mattern plans to use the $500 to purchase a grill as she helps launch Grilling 101, a culinary class where students will learn how to become grill masters.
MAC Grants are designed to provide educators with the resources they need to create new and exciting learning experiences for their students. McDonald’s hopes this MAC Grant will allow for some unique projects and/or enhanced classroom experiences for students.
McDonald’s owner/operators are recognized in many communities throughout the country for entrepreneurship and their commitment to our local schools and communities. In an effort to continue that commitment, McDonald’s owner/operators in Indiana and Southwest Michigan will provide approximately 50 individual teachers with MAC Grants with the goal of helping build important personal career or business skills for students.
For decades, working at McDonald’s has offered restaurant employees the chance to learn transferable skills on the job such as teamwork, customer service, accountability, and communication in a collaborative environment with the schedule flexibility to meet their needs.
Students and those looking to continue their schooling or return to school can also enroll in McDonald’s signature education and career advising program Archways to Opportunity. The program provides eligible employees at participating restaurants an opportunity to earn college tuition assistance, a high school diploma, access free education and career advising services and learn English as a second language. So far in 2022, local McDonald’s restaurants across Indiana and Southwest Michigan have provided more than $170,000 in tuition assistance to help employees continue their education.