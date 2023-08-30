Williamsport, IN – Conservative Republican Matt Commons launched his campaign for the Republican nomination for Indiana’s House District 13.
Commons is a father, husband, Army veteran, Purple Heart recipient, high school teacher, and community servant running to give power back to local government, defend Hoosiers’ Constitutional rights, improve students’ educational outcomes, fight for public education, boost our economy by reducing taxes, and be a voice for our local community development and issues, according to a news release. In the Statehouse, Commons will be committed to defending all Hoosiers’ right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
“I am focused on giving power back to local government, supporting our students and teachers to give them the best outcomes possible, and protecting Hoosiers’ conservative values.” said Commons.
“For far too long, our current representative has put Indianapolis’ interests ahead of the needs of Hoosiers in the 13th District,” Commons said. “I am running to be the voice of the people and ensure our rural community is at the table.”
Raised in Williamsport, Commons attended Seeger High School. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Army and was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division where he completed two tours in Afghanistan.
Commons earned a Purple Heart during his second tour after being injured in combat. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Commons attended Ivy Tech and Purdue University. Commons returned to Seeger High School to begin his teaching career in social studies and government. Commons is an assistant coach for the varsity football team.
Commons and his wife, Alyssa, have two sons, Broden (9) and Kayce (1). They currently reside in rural Williamsport. Commons serves on the Warren County Council, where he helped usher in a $12 million broadband program through private and public grants. Commons is a volunteer for local youth sports, Common Grounds Coffee, and Niches Land Trust.