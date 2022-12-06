GREENE

GREENE

 DOUG CRIPE

The Warren County Community Foundation is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Warren County - Mary Greene of Seeger Memorial High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. She is the daughter of Brian and Michelle Greene of Pine Village, according to information from the foundation.

“Mary has a wide variety of leadership experiences and has been very active with community service activities. She has maintained a part-time job, while being involved with several school clubs and organizations. Mary has been active with Students that are respectfully serving (STARS), Junior Leaders in 4-H, Student Government and National Honor Society, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, Indiana ProStart Culinary Team, St. Alexis Orthodox Church Youth Group, and Seeger Track and Field. She has also been the drum major of the band for two years. Mary is very well spoken, has a career plan with many goals, and the confidence to see her ideas through,” said Michele Stucky, executive director of the Warren County Community Foundation.

Tags

Trending Food Videos