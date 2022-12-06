The Warren County Community Foundation is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Warren County - Mary Greene of Seeger Memorial High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. She is the daughter of Brian and Michelle Greene of Pine Village, according to information from the foundation.
“Mary has a wide variety of leadership experiences and has been very active with community service activities. She has maintained a part-time job, while being involved with several school clubs and organizations. Mary has been active with Students that are respectfully serving (STARS), Junior Leaders in 4-H, Student Government and National Honor Society, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, Indiana ProStart Culinary Team, St. Alexis Orthodox Church Youth Group, and Seeger Track and Field. She has also been the drum major of the band for two years. Mary is very well spoken, has a career plan with many goals, and the confidence to see her ideas through,” said Michele Stucky, executive director of the Warren County Community Foundation.
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years. The scholarship is for undergraduate students studying on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN), which connects both current scholars and alumni with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) and Indiana Humanities.
"Having the opportunity to be chosen for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is an honor that a student can never really repay. You become thankful pretty quickly knowing you can focus on your education, not how to pay for it. It becomes more of an honor once you realize that you were allowed to be a representative for the community. I learned of many different avenues to give back. Receiving this scholarship motivated me to repay my community for as long as I am able." said Ben Warrick, a Warren County Lilly Endowment Community Scholar.
In determining Warren County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholar(s) nominees, consideration was given to academics, community service, work experience, school