Marine Lance Cpl. Bryan Chambers received the key to his family’s new home Saturday morning.
Located outside of Attica, the home was specially-built to accommodate Chambers’, a veteran who lost one of his legs and suffered traumatic brain injury during a tour in Iraq in 2007, by the non-profit organization, Homes for Our Troops.
The home features more than 40 special accommodations to make life easier for Chambers and his family.
Chambers received the key during a celebration that welcomed community members to visit the home and see the work that had been done Saturday morning. The ceremony also featured various speakers including project sponsors, elected officials and family members.
Bryan’s father, Craig, shared his son’s story with the crowd during the Saturday’s event, joking that many of those gathered had known Bryan since he was born.
Craig brought his bible with him to the podium and pointed to a notation in the margins of one of the pages that marked the date Aug. 8, 2019 which was the day that Homes for Our Troops had awarded Bryan his home.
“The verse that’s right there beside that says ‘I will give thanks to the Lord with my whole heart and I will recount all of your wonderful deeds,’” he said. “And what a wonderful, wonderful deed this is, this house.”
Craig said his son’s journey into the Marine Corps started on Sept. 11, 2001.
Bryan was 15-years-old at the time of the terrorist attacks and was inspired to join the military.
Craig said he and the rest of Bryan’s family wouldn’t learn of Bryan’s plans until the summer before his senior year in high school when he announced his plans to join the Marines. Craig said they tried to talk him out of the decision, but Bryan was resolved to join and, three weeks after graduating, he was on his way to San Diego to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot.
Craig said Bryan would later be sent to Iraq for a six-month deployment. He said they remained in contact intermittently during this time and during one exchange Bryan said he was going out on his last runs. Craig said they were looking forward to welcoming him home and already had a plane ticket bought.
“He said ‘Don’t worry, Mom,’” Craig said. “Last thing he said.”
On Feb. 28, 2007, the vehicle Bryan was in struck an improvised explosive device (IED). The vehicle commander was killed in the explosion and Bryan was injured and trapped in the burning vehicle.
Bryan’s leg was trapped and his Marine comrades worked hard to get him out of the vehicle.
Later on in the ceremony, Bryan would say that his comrades were ordered to leave him and get away from the vehicle since it had ammunition inside of it and there was concern the ammunition might ignite due to the fire. Bryan said his friends “did not hear” this command and refused to leave until he was out of the vehicle.
“At that point in time, Bryan’s life was really in and out,” Craig said.
Craig said Bryan had to be revived multiple times on the way to the MASH unit.
“To say that Bryan really shouldn’t be here is not an understatement,” he said. “We believe it is by the grace of God that he is here today.”
Craig detailed how their family received very grim reports over the course of the next couple of months regarding Bryan’s condition. Bryan would end up being in a coma for three and a half months. His family would spend time with him at Walter Reed during the course of his recovery.
“You know, nearby here, well, they got one in Lafayette now, but down in Indianapolis they have the world-famous Riley’s Children’s Hospital and they got over 60 hospitals now,” Craig said. “We never really thought about it that way, but Walter Reed was kind of like our children’s hospital because our boy was there. As you know, they’re still your kids no matter how old they are.”
Craig said Bryan returned to Colorado after a full year of rehab and recovery, but the next two years would be a struggle for Bryan as he dealt with survivor’s guilt, post traumatic stress disorder and his traumatic brain injury.
“But, praise the Lord, he did come through that,” Craig said. “About two years out the other side, he was better. And he’s better today. He’s amazing today!”
Craig spoke about Bryan’s desire to be married and how he met and eventually married Rhyann and how they eventually moved back to Indiana and they had twins.
Craig said that from the time Bryan was injured he had always had a desire to build his son a house. Craig said that he has worked in the trades for years and it’s something that he loves to do.
“I really had a desire to build Bryan house,” he said.
Unfortunately, he didn’t have the time nor the money to build the house.
That’s where Homes for Our Troops stepped in.
“God knew the desire of my heart and look what Homes for Our Troops has done for him,” he said. “It has been an amazing journey.”
Craig commented on the time it has taken to finish the house.
“Don’t think that it always takes three years,” he said. “They told Bryan it was going to be about a year and a half and then a little thing called COVID came in and things kind of derailed things and slowed things down.”
After Craig spoke, Bryan stepped to the podium and spoke to the crowd.
Bryan introduced himself and shared how fortunate he is to still be alive.
“I am alive by the grace of God,” he said.
Bryan expressed his appreciation to Homes for Our Troops and all of the sponsors for building the house.
He said the house will ensure that he doesn’t have to worry about going up or down stairs as well as more room in the kitchen.
Bryan detailed their plans for the property, expressing a desire to use the land to raise livestock.
Bryan thanked everyone who made this house possible and everyone who attended the ceremony for coming out.
Homes for Our Troops CEO Tom Landwermeyer also spoke during the ceremony, sharing Homes for Our Troops mission.
“We don’t see what we do as a charity. We truly see it as the moral obligation of the decisions of our country. To repay a very small portion of a debt that will never be completely repaid,” he said. “We’re not going to quit until we’ve got all these guys and gals in their homes.”
He said building homes that specially-adapted to the needs of injured veterans is vital for providing veterans with freedom and independence.
“And because they need the assistance in a regular home, to help them do some of those things that we take for granted. They have sacrificed their freedom and independence for us. And one of the speakers already said it, but they shouldn’t have to do that. They shouldn’t have to fight through challenges at the home. Your home ought to be your place of rest just like it is for the rest of us.”
To learn more about Homes for Our Troops, visit www.hfotusa.org.
After the speakers had concluded, Landwermeyer and Bryan raised an American flag on the flagpole in front of the house before Landwermeyer presented Bryan with a ceremonial key to the house.