Photos by Jordan Crook

Homes for Our Troops CEO Tom Landwermeyer (right) presents Marine Lance Cpl. Bryan Chambers (left) with the ceremonial key to his family’s new home outside Attica Saturday morning.

Marine Lance Cpl. Bryan Chambers received the key to his family’s new home Saturday morning.

Located outside of Attica, the home was specially-built to accommodate Chambers’, a veteran who lost one of his legs and suffered traumatic brain injury during a tour in Iraq in 2007, by the non-profit organization, Homes for Our Troops.

